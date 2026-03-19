Connor Hellebuyck News: Set to start Thursday
Hellebuyck is slated to start Thursday's road game against Boston, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.
Hellebuyck will start for the ninth time over the Jets' 10 games in March, and he's gone 4-2-2 with a 2.36 GAA and .907 save percentage across his previous eight outings. The Bruins are generating 3.25 goals per game this year, which ranks 11th in the NHL.
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