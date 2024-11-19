Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Connor Hellebuyck headshot

Connor Hellebuyck News: Set to start versus Florida

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 19, 2024

Hellebuyck will defend the home crease in Tuesday's home matchup against the Panthers, per Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site.

Hellebuyck will make his 15th start of the season Tuesday -- he's posted a 12-2-0 record, .926 save percentage and 2.14 GAA. The two-time Vezina winner will have a chance to rebound in a rematch with the Panthers, a team he allowed five goals to in a loss Saturday. Hellebuyck has three more wins than any other goaltender in the NHL to this point.

Connor Hellebuyck
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now