Connor Hellebuyck headshot

Connor Hellebuyck News: Set to start Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2026

Hellebuyck will play between the pipes for Team USA against Sweden for Wednesday's quarterfinals game at the 2026 Winter Olympics, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

Hellebuyck has turned aside 40 of 42 shots across games against Germany and Latvia in this tournament. Still, Sweden will be his biggest test yet. The Swedish team is loaded with NHL talent. They're headlined by the red-hot Lucas Raymond, who has a goal and eight points in four outings in this tournament, while Mika Zibanejad, Rasmus Dahlin, Adrian Kempe, William Nylander and Erik Karlsson are also averaging at least a point per game. Team USA is rested after going 3-0-0-0 in round-robin play, while Sweden had to earn a 5-1 victory over Latvia on Tuesday in the qualification round to advance to this match.

Connor Hellebuyck
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor Hellebuyck See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor Hellebuyck See More
2026 Winter Olympics Men's Hockey Quarterfinals: Gold Medal Odds & Expert Picks
NHL
2026 Winter Olympics Men's Hockey Quarterfinals: Gold Medal Odds & Expert Picks
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
Yesterday
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
NHL
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
11 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: When the Wheels Come Off
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: When the Wheels Come Off
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
16 days ago
NHL Picks & Best Bets: Bruins vs Lightning Predictions for Sunday, February 1
NHL
NHL Picks & Best Bets: Bruins vs Lightning Predictions for Sunday, February 1
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
18 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 27
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 27
Author Image
Corey Abbott
22 days ago