Connor Hellebuyck News: Set to start Wednesday

Hellebuyck will play between the pipes for Team USA against Sweden for Wednesday's quarterfinals game at the 2026 Winter Olympics, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

Hellebuyck has turned aside 40 of 42 shots across games against Germany and Latvia in this tournament. Still, Sweden will be his biggest test yet. The Swedish team is loaded with NHL talent. They're headlined by the red-hot Lucas Raymond, who has a goal and eight points in four outings in this tournament, while Mika Zibanejad, Rasmus Dahlin, Adrian Kempe, William Nylander and Erik Karlsson are also averaging at least a point per game. Team USA is rested after going 3-0-0-0 in round-robin play, while Sweden had to earn a 5-1 victory over Latvia on Tuesday in the qualification round to advance to this match.