Connor Hellebuyck News: Sharp in OT win

Hellebuyck stopped 17 shots in Monday's 2-1 overtime win over the Sharks.

While he wasn't particularly busy, Hellebuyck came up big when he needed to, and the only puck to get past him came on a San Jose power play in the first period. The veteran netminder was still staring at his first regulation loss since Jan. 20 until Josh Morrissey rifled home the tying tally inside the final minute of the third period, and Mark Scheifele then secured Hellebuyck's league-leading 35th win of the season in OT -- an incredible eight victories ahead of second-place Jake Oettinger. During his current seven-start win streak, Hellebuyck has posted a 2.13 GAA and .917 save percentage.