Connor Hellebuyck News: Sharp in Saturday's win
Hellebuyck made 28 saves in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Avalanche.
The three-time Vezina winner nearly came away with his first shutout of the season, but Martin Necas snapped a one-timer past him inside the final two minutes of the third period with Colorado's net empty. Hellebuyck has made eight straight starts since the Olympic break as the Jets try to climb back into playoff contention, going 4-2-2 over that span with a .905 save percentage.
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