Connor Hellebuyck News: Sizzling streak ends Monday

Hellebuyck stopped 23 of 27 shots in Monday's 5-2 loss to Utah. The fifth goal he allowed was an empty-netter with 2:05 left in the third period.

Hellebuyck entered this game having gone 4-0-0 with a 1.00 GAA and a .957 save percentage over his previous four starts, so he was bound to experience some kind of regression sooner rather than later. However, even the best netminders have poor outings from time to time, and the 31-year-old remains one of the best goaltenders in the league this season. Through 37 starts, he's gone 28-7-2 with a 2.02 GAA and a .927 save percentage. Fantasy managers should continue to trust him every time he's guarding the Jets crease.