Connor Hellebuyck News: Slated to face Colorado
Hellebuyck is expected to start at home against Colorado on Saturday, per Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press.
Hellebuyck will attempt to get back into the win column after allowing eight goals on 50 shots (.840 save percentage) across his past two outings. He's 16-18-9 with a 2.80 GAA and an .899 save percentage in 43 appearances in 2025-26. Colorado is 8-2-0 while averaging 3.60 goals per game across its past 10 outings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor Hellebuyck See More
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 122 days ago
-
The Goalie Report
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers2 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Pushing For the Playoffs4 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 104 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout6 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor Hellebuyck See More