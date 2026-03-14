Connor Hellebuyck News: Slated to face Colorado

Hellebuyck is expected to start at home against Colorado on Saturday, per Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press.

Hellebuyck will attempt to get back into the win column after allowing eight goals on 50 shots (.840 save percentage) across his past two outings. He's 16-18-9 with a 2.80 GAA and an .899 save percentage in 43 appearances in 2025-26. Colorado is 8-2-0 while averaging 3.60 goals per game across its past 10 outings.