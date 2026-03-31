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Connor Hellebuyck News: Slated to start in Chicago

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Hellebuyck is expected to start in Chicago on Tuesday, per Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site.

Hellebuyck helped keep the Jets' playoff hopes alive Saturday in Colorado, stopping 21 of 23 shots in a 4-2 victory. The veteran netminder endured a rough stretch in mid-March, but Hellebuyck has played well lately, going 2-1-0 with a .929 save percentage and a 2.00 GAA over his last three starts. This will be the Michigan native's fourth start against the Blackhawks this season -- he most recently made 17 saves on 19 shots against them in Winnipeg on March 3.

Connor Hellebuyck
Winnipeg Jets
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