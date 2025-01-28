Connor Hellebuyck News: Slated to start in Montreal
Hellebucyk is expected to tend the road twine versus the Canadiens on Tuesday, according to Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press.
Hellebuyck has won back-to-back starts and six of his last seven while allowing two goals or fewer in all but one of those contests. The 31-year-old has a strong chance to win the Vezina Trophy for the third time in his career -- he has six more wins than any other netminder in the NHL in 2024-25. Hellebuyck has a 12-6-2 record, 2.91 GAA and .910 save percentage across 21 career appearances against Montreal.
