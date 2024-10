Hellebuyck will protect the home net Monday against Toronto, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Hellebuyck has won six straight games to begin the 2024-25 season, posting one shutout and allowing 10 goals on 166 shots. Still, he has struggled against Toronto, earning a 7-9-3 record with a 3.07 GAA and a .906 save percentage across 21 appearances.