Connor Hellebuyck News: Slated to start Saturday
Hellebuyck is expected to start at home against Dallas on Saturday, per Illegal Curve Hockey.
Hellebuyck has won his past four starts and is coming off back-to-back shutouts. He has a fantastic 10-1-0 record, 1.91 GAA and .932 save percentage in 11 outings in 2024-25. Dallas has an impressive 8-4-0 record, though the Stars have been middling offensively, ranking 16th with 3.08 goals per game.
