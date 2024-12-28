Connor Hellebuyck News: Slated to start Saturday

Hellebuyck will be between the home pipes versus Ottawa on Saturday, per Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site.

Hellebuyck is having another outstanding season, after winning the Vezina Trophy in 2023-24. He is 22-5-1 with four shutouts, a 2.07 GAA and a .927 save percentage. Hellebuyck, who is going after his fifth straight win, will face the Senators who are 14th in NHL scoring this season, averaging 3.09 goals per game.