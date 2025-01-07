Connor Hellebuyck News: Slated to start Tuesday

Hellebuyck is expected to draw the home start versus the Predators on Tuesday, per Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site.

After closing out December with six consecutive wins, Hellebuyck is 0-1-1 and has allowed seven goals over two starts in January. The two-time Vezina Trophy winner will have a chance to rebound against a Nashville club that ranks last in the NHL with 2.45 goals per game. Hellebuyck has a 16-9-2 record, 2.44 GAA and .927 save percentage in 28 career games against the Predators.