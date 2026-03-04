Connor Hellebuyck News: Snaps losing skid
Hellebuyck stopped 18 fo 20 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blackhawks.
Hellebuyck finally snapped a five-game losing skid (0-2-3) and posted a strong showing in this win. While he was excellent with Team USA during the Olympics, things haven't been good with the Jets. This was the first time since mid-January that he posted back-to-back games with a save percentage of at least .900. Hellebuyck has gone 1-0-2 with a 2.89 GAA and a .903 save percentage since the league resumed following the Olympics. If Hellebuyck starts against the Lightning on Thursday, he'll look to earn back-to-back wins for the first time since mid-January.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor Hellebuyck See More
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Follow Your Plans2 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week3 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 13 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, February 275 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 275 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor Hellebuyck See More