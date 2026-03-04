Connor Hellebuyck headshot

Connor Hellebuyck News: Snaps losing skid

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2026 at 8:06am

Hellebuyck stopped 18 fo 20 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Hellebuyck finally snapped a five-game losing skid (0-2-3) and posted a strong showing in this win. While he was excellent with Team USA during the Olympics, things haven't been good with the Jets. This was the first time since mid-January that he posted back-to-back games with a save percentage of at least .900. Hellebuyck has gone 1-0-2 with a 2.89 GAA and a .903 save percentage since the league resumed following the Olympics. If Hellebuyck starts against the Lightning on Thursday, he'll look to earn back-to-back wins for the first time since mid-January.

Connor Hellebuyck
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor Hellebuyck See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor Hellebuyck See More
Hutch's Hockey: Follow Your Plans
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Follow Your Plans
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
2 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
3 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 1
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 1
Author Image
Chris Morgan
3 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, February 27
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, February 27
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
5 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
Author Image
Michael Finewax
5 days ago