Connor Hellebuyck News: Snaps losing skid

Hellebuyck stopped 18 fo 20 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Hellebuyck finally snapped a five-game losing skid (0-2-3) and posted a strong showing in this win. While he was excellent with Team USA during the Olympics, things haven't been good with the Jets. This was the first time since mid-January that he posted back-to-back games with a save percentage of at least .900. Hellebuyck has gone 1-0-2 with a 2.89 GAA and a .903 save percentage since the league resumed following the Olympics. If Hellebuyck starts against the Lightning on Thursday, he'll look to earn back-to-back wins for the first time since mid-January.