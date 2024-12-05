Connor Hellebuyck News: Snaps three-game losing streak

Hellebuyck made 28 saves in a 3-2 overtime win over the Sabres on Thursday.

The win snapped a three-game skid for Hellebuyck. The guy was entitled to a bit of a slow down -- he was 15-2-0 prior to that stretch. Hellebuyck remains the standard bearer for fantasy greatness with a 2.14 GAA and .927 save percentage. He makes netminding seem easy and more than carries any fantasy squad he's on.