Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Connor Hellebuyck headshot

Connor Hellebuyck News: Snaps three-game losing streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 5, 2024

Hellebuyck made 28 saves in a 3-2 overtime win over the Sabres on Thursday.

The win snapped a three-game skid for Hellebuyck. The guy was entitled to a bit of a slow down -- he was 15-2-0 prior to that stretch. Hellebuyck remains the standard bearer for fantasy greatness with a 2.14 GAA and .927 save percentage. He makes netminding seem easy and more than carries any fantasy squad he's on.

Connor Hellebuyck
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now