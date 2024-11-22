Connor Hellebuyck News: Solid in Friday's win

Hellebuyck stopped 17 of 18 shots in Friday's 4-1 win over the Penguins.

Hellebuyck wasn't particularly busy in this contest -- the 18 shots against were a season low. The 31-year-old's shutout bid was spoiled by Michael Bunting on a Penguins power play in the third period. Hellebuyck has won two straight starts and eight of his last nine outings. He's 14-2-0 with a 2.13 GAA and a .914 save percentage through 16 starts overall. The Jets play again Saturday in Nashville, and while it'll likely be an Eric Comrie start, there's at least a small chance Hellebuyck could go again after a light workload. This is the Jets' first back-to-back set of the season.