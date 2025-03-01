Connor Hellebuyck News: Starting against Flyers
Hellebuyck will patrol the home crease versus Philadelphia on Saturday, according to Jamie Thomas of the Jets' official site.
Hellebuyck has stopped 189 of 205 shots during his eight-game winning streak. He has posted a 36-7-2 record with six shutouts, a 2.02 GAA and a .926 save percentage through 45 appearances this season. Philadelphia sits 16th in the league with 2.92 goals per game in 2024-25.
