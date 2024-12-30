Fantasy Hockey
Connor Hellebuyck headshot

Connor Hellebuyck News: Starting against Nashville

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 30, 2024

Hellebuyck will serve as the starting goaltender for Monday's home game against the Predators, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Hellebuyck has been on a roll recently, winning eight of his last nine starts and going 8-0-1 with a 1.86 GAA and .931 save percentage during that time. The Predators rank last in the NHL with 2.44 goals per game this season, so Hellebuyck will have a favorable matchup Monday.

Connor Hellebuyck
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
