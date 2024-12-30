Connor Hellebuyck News: Starting against Nashville

Hellebuyck will serve as the starting goaltender for Monday's home game against the Predators, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Hellebuyck has been on a roll recently, winning eight of his last nine starts and going 8-0-1 with a 1.86 GAA and .931 save percentage during that time. The Predators rank last in the NHL with 2.44 goals per game this season, so Hellebuyck will have a favorable matchup Monday.