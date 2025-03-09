Connor Hellebuyck News: Starting in Carolina

Hellebuyck will guard the road goal against the Hurricanes on Sunday, per Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press.

Hellebuyck is coming off a 22-save performance in Friday's 6-1 win over New Jersey. He has a 37-8-3 record with six shutouts, a 1.99 GAA and a .927 save percentage through 48 appearances this season. Carolina ranks 11th in the league with 3.17 goals per game in 2024-25.