Connor Hellebuyck News: Starting in gold medal game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Hellebuyck will start Sunday's gold medal game against Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Hellebuyck has served as the United States' primary netminder throughout the Olympics, and that won't change during Sunday's gold medal game. Across his four appearances for Team USA in Italy, he's gone 4-0-0 with a 1.23 GAA and .947 save percentage. Hellebuyck drew the start against Canada during last year's 4 Nations Face-Off final and turned aside 24 of 27 shots (.889 save percentage) in the overtime loss.

