Hellebuyck will guard the road goal Tuesday versus the Blues, per Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site.

In four starts this campaign, Hellebuyck has a 4-0-0 record while stopping 100 of 105 shots. He posted a mark of 2-0-0 with a 2.02 GAA and a .905 save percentage in two regular-season outings versus St. Louis in 2023-24.