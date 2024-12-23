Fantasy Hockey
Connor Hellebuyck headshot

Connor Hellebuyck News: Starting in Toronto

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 23, 2024

Hellebuyck will guard the road goal versus the Maple Leafs on Monday, per Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press.

Hellebuyck has stopped 77 of 82 shots during his three-game winning streak and posted a 19-save shutout victory against Minnesota on Saturday. He has a 21-5-1 record with a 2.07 GAA and a .927 save percentage through 27 appearances this season. Hellebuck allowed five goals on 35 shots in a 6-4 loss to the Maple Leafs on Oct. 28. Toronto has registered 3.12 goals per game in 2024-25.

Connor Hellebuyck
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
