Connor Hellebuyck News: Starting in Vancouver

Hellebuyck will guard the road goal against Vancouver on Tuesday, according to Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press.

Hellebuyck made 23 saves in a 6-1 win over the Canucks on Jan. 14. He has a 39-9-3 record with six shutouts, a 1.99 GAA and a .927 save percentage through 52 appearances this season. Vancouver sits 23rd in the league with 2.73 goals per game in 2024-25.