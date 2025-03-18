Fantasy Hockey
Connor Hellebuyck

Connor Hellebuyck News: Starting in Vancouver

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Hellebuyck will guard the road goal against Vancouver on Tuesday, according to Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press.

Hellebuyck made 23 saves in a 6-1 win over the Canucks on Jan. 14. He has a 39-9-3 record with six shutouts, a 1.99 GAA and a .927 save percentage through 52 appearances this season. Vancouver sits 23rd in the league with 2.73 goals per game in 2024-25.

