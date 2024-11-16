Fantasy Hockey
Connor Hellebuyck headshot

Connor Hellebuyck News: Starting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 16, 2024

Hellebuyck will patrol the road crease in Florida on Saturday, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Hellebuyck has won six straight games, boosting his record to 12-1-0 with a eye-popping 1.92 GAA and a .934 save percentage. He is the early favorite to win the Vezina Trophy. He will have a tough matchup against the defending Stanley Cup champions, who are 11-5-1 to start the season.

Connor Hellebuyck
Winnipeg Jets
