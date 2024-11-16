Connor Hellebuyck News: Starting Saturday

Hellebuyck will patrol the road crease in Florida on Saturday, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Hellebuyck has won six straight games, boosting his record to 12-1-0 with a eye-popping 1.92 GAA and a .934 save percentage. He is the early favorite to win the Vezina Trophy. He will have a tough matchup against the defending Stanley Cup champions, who are 11-5-1 to start the season.