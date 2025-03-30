Connor Hellebuyck News: Starting Sunday

Hellebuyck will patrol the home crease against Vancouver on Sunday, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Hellebuyck has stopped 72 of 77 shots during his three-game winning streak. He has a 42-10-3 record with seven shutouts, a 2.02 GAA and a .925 save percentage through 56 appearances this season. Vancouver is tied for 20th in the league with 2.86 goals per game in 2024-25.