Connor Hellebuyck headshot

Connor Hellebuyck News: Starting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Hellebuyck will patrol the home crease against Vancouver on Sunday, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Hellebuyck has stopped 72 of 77 shots during his three-game winning streak. He has a 42-10-3 record with seven shutouts, a 2.02 GAA and a .925 save percentage through 56 appearances this season. Vancouver is tied for 20th in the league with 2.86 goals per game in 2024-25.

Connor Hellebuyck
Winnipeg Jets
