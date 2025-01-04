Connor Hellebuyck News: Starting versus Red Wings
Hellebuyck is slated to patrol the home crease against Detroit on Saturday, per Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site.
Hellebuyck is having another sensational year, going 24-5-2 with five shutouts, a 2.06 GAA and a .927 save percentage over 31 appearances. He gave up two goals on 21 shots in a 6-2 win over Detroit earlier in the season. The Red Wings are 25th in NHL scoring, averaging 2.68 goals per game in 2024-25.
