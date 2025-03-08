Connor Hellebuyck News: Stops 22 shots in win

Hellebuyck allowed just one goal while stopping 22 out of 23 total shots in Friday's 6-1 win over New Jersey.

Hellebuyck kept Winnipeg's net tidy through the first two periods before Dawson Mercer scored New Jersey's lone goal of the night to open the scoring in the third. The 31-year-old Hellebuyck has a 37-8-3 record with a 1.99 GAA and a .927 save percentage in 48 games this season. With Friday's win, Hellebuyck matched his win total from the past two seasons. His 37 wins also match his career high for wins in a season and he has done it in 12 fewer games than a season ago. Hellebuyck remains the top option between the pipes in fantasy this season and has a legitimate case to compete not only for the Vezina Trophy but the Hart Trophy as well.