Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Connor Hellebuyck headshot

Connor Hellebuyck News: Stops 33 shots in OT loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 13, 2024

Hellebuyck stopped 33 of 36 shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Hellebuyck had won each of his previous three starts, and he was less than two minutes away from extending that streak to four, but he had to settle for an overtime loss instead. Regardless of the outcome of the game, Hellebuyck had another impressive performance between the Jets' pipes. He's gone 3-2-1 in six December contests, posting a 2.14 GAA and a .921 save percentage in that span.

Connor Hellebuyck
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now