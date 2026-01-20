Despite allowing just one even-strength goal over 13 minutes into the second period, Hellebuyck was outdueled by the rising star Spencer Knight, who blanked Winnipeg's offense. With the narrow loss, Hellebuyck now has a 12-13-5 record, a 2.71 GAA and a .902 save percentage across 30 appearances this season. While the Jets' inconsistencies persist, Hellebuyck has continued to fight through the ups and downs, and he still holds solid overall numbers. He's trending upward with a 3-1-1 record and a .905 save percentage across his last five games. Hellebuyck can still be a league-winning fantasy option in two-goalie formats, but his lack of wins this season slightly hinders his overall fantasy value until the Jets can turn things around.