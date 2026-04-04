Connor Hellebuyck News: Strong outing in pivotal win
Hellebuyck stopped 15 of 16 shots on net in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Blue Jackets.
After allowing the Blue Jackets' lone goal less than 90 seconds into regulation, Hellebuyck dialed in for the remainder of the contest to earn Winnipeg a crucial win. Overall, the 32-year-old star netminder has a 21-21-11 record, a 2.77 GAA and an .898 save percentage across 53 outings this season. Since March 24, he has been one of the cornerstones for Winnipeg's push towards a wild-card spot in the Western Conference, posting a 4-2-0 record, a 2.18 GAA and a .909 save percentage across his last six outings. The Jets sit just one point out of a wild-card spot, meaning Hellebuyck will likely be relied upon heavily down the stretch.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor Hellebuyck See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate WeekYesterday
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Carlson No Lame Duck In Anaheim6 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 316 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 316 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 2611 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor Hellebuyck See More