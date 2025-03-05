Connor Hellebuyck News: Suffers second straight loss

Hellebuyck stopped 26 of 29 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Islanders.

The star netminder has dropped his last two starts, though it's hard to blame him. He's gone 0-1-1 with a 1.94 GAA and 57 saves out of 61 shots faced, good for a .934 save percentage, over that span. Hellebuyck has gone 4-1-1 since the beginning of February while posting a 2.13 GAA and a .922 save percentage in that stretch, so he remains one of the most valuable goaltenders in fantasy, even if the results aren't going his way in recent days.