Connor Hellebuyck News: Tagged with loss Saturday

Hellebuyck stopped 24 of 27 shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to Utah. The fourth goal was an empty-netter with 2:41 left in the third period.

Hellebuyck has dropped his last two starts, a stretch in which he's stopped only 40 of 46 shots faced. However, a couple of subpar outings won't erase what has been an outstanding season for the 31-year-old Vezina favorite. He'll aim to bounce back when the Jets face the Blues on Monday.