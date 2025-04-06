Fantasy Hockey
Connor Hellebuyck headshot

Connor Hellebuyck News: Tagged with loss Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2025 at 11:23am

Hellebuyck stopped 24 of 27 shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to Utah. The fourth goal was an empty-netter with 2:41 left in the third period.

Hellebuyck has dropped his last two starts, a stretch in which he's stopped only 40 of 46 shots faced. However, a couple of subpar outings won't erase what has been an outstanding season for the 31-year-old Vezina favorite. He'll aim to bounce back when the Jets face the Blues on Monday.

Connor Hellebuyck
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
