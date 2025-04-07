Fantasy Hockey
Connor Hellebuyck headshot

Connor Hellebuyck News: Tending twine Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Hellebuyck will patrol the home crease against St. Louis on Monday, according to Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press.

Hellebuyck has lost his last two outings, permitting six goals on 46 shots. However, he has a 43-12-3 record with seven shutouts, a 2.04 GAA and a .924 save percentage through 59 appearances this season. St. Louis is riding an incredible 12-game winning streak, and the team ranks 12th in the league with 3.04 goals per game in 2024-25.

Connor Hellebuyck
Winnipeg Jets
