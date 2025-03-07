Connor Hellebuyck News: Tending twine on road

Hellebuyck will guard the road goal versus the Devils on Friday, Bill Spaulding of MSG Network reports.

Hellebuyck will get the second half of a back-to-back after Eric Comrie defeated the Flyers on Thursday in a 4-1 win. Hellebuyck is 0-1-1 with four goals allowed on 61 shots over his last two games. The 31-year-old will catch a break, as the Devils are without Jack Hughes (shoulder) and Dougie Hamilton (lower body), weakening the top end of their lineup.