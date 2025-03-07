Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Connor Hellebuyck headshot

Connor Hellebuyck News: Tending twine on road

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Hellebuyck will guard the road goal versus the Devils on Friday, Bill Spaulding of MSG Network reports.

Hellebuyck will get the second half of a back-to-back after Eric Comrie defeated the Flyers on Thursday in a 4-1 win. Hellebuyck is 0-1-1 with four goals allowed on 61 shots over his last two games. The 31-year-old will catch a break, as the Devils are without Jack Hughes (shoulder) and Dougie Hamilton (lower body), weakening the top end of their lineup.

Connor Hellebuyck
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now