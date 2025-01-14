Connor Hellebuyck News: Tending twine Tuesday

Hellebuyck will be in the home net Tuesday against Vancouver, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press relays.

Hellebuyck stopped all 22 shots that he faced in a 3-0 win over the Avalanche on Saturday, his sixth shutout of the campaign. The Canucks sit 19th in the NHL with 2.93 goals per game. The two-time Vezina Trophy winner has been stellar throughout his career against Vancouver, owning a 14-5-0 record, 1.90 GAA and .936 save percentage over 19 outings.