Connor Hellebuyck headshot

Connor Hellebuyck News: Tending twine Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Hellebuyck will protect the home net versus the Rangers on Tuesday, according to Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press.

Despite allowing only eight goals on 110 shots, Hellebuyck has one win in his last four outings (1-2-1). He has a 37-9-3 record with six shutouts, a 2.01 GAA and a .926 save percentage through 49 appearances this season. The Rangers rank 13th in the league with 3.03 goals per game in 2024-25.

Connor Hellebuyck
Winnipeg Jets
