Connor Hellebuyck headshot

Connor Hellebuyck News: Tending twine versus Avalanche

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 22, 2025

Hellebuyck will protect the road goal versus the Avalanche on Wednesday, Murat Ares of The Athletic reports.

Hellebuyck saw his four-game winning streak end when he allowed four goals on 27 shots to Utah on Monday in a 5-2 loss. The 31-year-old will look to get back on track against the Avalanche, a team he shut out Jan. 11 with a 22-save performance, which was his league-leading sixth shutout of the campaign.

Connor Hellebuyck
Winnipeg Jets
