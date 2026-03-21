Connor Hellebuyck headshot

Connor Hellebuyck News: Third straight loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Hellebuyck made 26 saves in a 5-4 shootout loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Hellebuyck is 0-1-2 in his last three starts and 4-3-4 in 11 starts since his gold-medal win at the Olympics. His save percentage is .887 in that span. Hellebuyck needs to be near perfect for his team to make the playoffs. The Jets are four points behind the Kings for the second wild card from the Western Conference.

Connor Hellebuyck
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor Hellebuyck See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor Hellebuyck See More
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 17
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 17
Author Image
Corey Abbott
4 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 17
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 17
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
4 days ago
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch
Author Image
Michael Finewax
6 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
9 days ago
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
NHL
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
Author Image
Paul Bruno
9 days ago