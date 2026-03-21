Connor Hellebuyck News: Third straight loss

Hellebuyck made 26 saves in a 5-4 shootout loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Hellebuyck is 0-1-2 in his last three starts and 4-3-4 in 11 starts since his gold-medal win at the Olympics. His save percentage is .887 in that span. Hellebuyck needs to be near perfect for his team to make the playoffs. The Jets are four points behind the Kings for the second wild card from the Western Conference.