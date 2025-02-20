Fantasy Hockey
Connor Hellebuyck News: Tough luck loss at 4 Nations

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2025

Hellebuyck made 24 saves in Team USA's 3-2 overtime loss to Canada in the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game on Thursday.

Fans are raging on the socials about Hellebuyck's play, but there's nothing to that chatter. He performed well enough to win, and none of the goals were his fault. The first was a rocket from the mid-point that Helly didn't see because of the bodies in front of his cage. Sam Bennett when roof from in tight with a near-perfect shot, and then Connor McDavid wired a high rocket from the slot. Hellebuyck finished the tournament with a 2-1-0 record, 1.59 GAA and .932 save percentage. He was clearly the best netminder at the 4 Nations.

Connor Hellebuyck
Winnipeg Jets
