Connor Hellebuyck News: Undefeated in regulation in four
Hellebuyck made 26 saves in a 4-1 win over Tampa Bay on Thursday.
Hellebuyck is undefeated in regulation (2-0-2) since his gold-medal domination at the 2026 Olympics. But the Jets have already started to strip off parts, especially with Luke Schenn and Logan Stanley headed out of town. Hellebuyck will suffer a bit with those two pillars on D headed out of town.
