Connor Hellebuyck News: Win streak at five

Helllebuyck turned aside 33 shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Senators.

Ottawa grabbed a 2-0 lead early in the second period, but Hellebuyck slammed the door shut the rest of the way as his offense got rolling. The perennial Vezina candidate has won five straight starts and hasn't taken a regulation loss in nearly a month, going 8-0-1 over his last nine outings with a 1.86 GAA and .931 save percentage.