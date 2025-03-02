Connor Hellebuyck News: Win streak ends in shootout

Hellebuyck turned aside 31 shots in regulation and overtime and one of two shootout attempts in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Flyers.

A Jamie Drysdale shot from the slot in the second period, and a stunning effort on the shootout from rookie Matvei Michkov, were the only pucks to get past Hellebuyck on the night, but the Jets couldn't generate enough offense to get him his ninth straight win. The Vezina Trophy favorite still hasn't taken a regulation loss since Jan. 20 however, and since the calendar flipped to 2025, Hellebuyck has gone 12-2-2 in 16 outings with a stellar 1.98 GAA and .922 save percentage.