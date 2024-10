Hellebuyck made 27 saves in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Blues.

St. Louis grabbed a 1-0 lead midway through the first period, but Hellebuyck locked things down in the second as Winnipeg surged into the lead. The reigning Vezina Trophy winner appears intent on a repeat, flying out to a 5-0-0 start to the current campaign with a 1.40 GAA and .948 save percentage.