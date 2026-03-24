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Connor Hellebuyck News: Wins over Vegas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Hellebuyck stopped 26 of 27 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Hellebuyck had gone 0-1-2 with 13 goals allowed over his previous three outings. He locked in for a good performance in this one, allowing just a Colton Sissons power-play tally in the second period. Hellebuyck's record has taken a hit with the Jets' overall struggles this year, as he's now at 18-19-11 through 48 starts. He's added a 2.81 GAA and an .898 save percentage, but he remains firmly in the starting role for a team still on the fringe of the playoff race. He may be a goalie to avoid for the rest of the week in fantasy since the Jets' next two games are against the Avalanche.

Connor Hellebuyck
Winnipeg Jets
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