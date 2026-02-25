Connor Hellebuyck News: Won't dress against Vancouver
Hellebuyck will not be in the lineup against the Canucks on Wednesday.
Hellebuyck was designated as a non-roster player by the Jets in order to free up a roster spot. It will be Eric Comrie who gets the road start against Vancouver while Domenic DiVincentiis serves as the backup. After his phenomenal performance at the Olympics, Hellebuyck should continue to see the bulk of the workload for Winnipeg, starting with Friday's clash with Anaheim.
