Connor Hellebuyck News: Yields one goal while filling in

Hellebuyck stopped five of six shots in relief of Eric Comrie in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kraken.

Hellebuyck played 10:10 during the first period while Comrie was being examined following the concussion spotter's call to take him out of the game. Hellebuyck gave up a goal in that stretch, but the Jets' comeback win got him off the hook, and Comrie ended up getting credit for the victory since he was able to finish out the contest. Hellebuyck remains at 39-9-3 with a 1.99 GAA and a .927 save percentage over 52 appearances this season. His next chance to go for win No. 40 is likely to be Tuesday in Vancouver.