Connor Hellebuyck headshot

Connor Hellebuyck News: Yields three goals in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Hellebuyck stopped 31 of 34 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Ducks. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Hellebuyck's three-game winning streak came to a close. This was his first regulation loss since Feb. 4 versus the Canadiens. The 32-year-old netminder has at least looked pretty good recently, though his two worst outings have seen him give up eight goals on 74 shots against the Ducks. For the season, Hellebuyck is down to 16-17-9 with a 2.74 GAA and a .902 save percentage over 42 starts. The Jets have a more favorable matchup ahead Thursday when they host the Rangers.

Connor Hellebuyck
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor Hellebuyck See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor Hellebuyck See More
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
Author Image
Michael Finewax
2 days ago
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
Author Image
Chris Morgan
3 days ago
Hutch's Hockey: Follow Your Plans
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Follow Your Plans
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
8 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
9 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 1
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 1
Author Image
Chris Morgan
9 days ago