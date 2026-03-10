Connor Hellebuyck News: Yields three goals in loss
Hellebuyck stopped 31 of 34 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Ducks. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.
Hellebuyck's three-game winning streak came to a close. This was his first regulation loss since Feb. 4 versus the Canadiens. The 32-year-old netminder has at least looked pretty good recently, though his two worst outings have seen him give up eight goals on 74 shots against the Ducks. For the season, Hellebuyck is down to 16-17-9 with a 2.74 GAA and a .902 save percentage over 42 starts. The Jets have a more favorable matchup ahead Thursday when they host the Rangers.
