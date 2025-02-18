Fantasy Hockey
Connor Ingram Injury: Considered day-to-day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 18, 2025 at 3:44pm

Ingram (upper body) is day-to-day ahead of Saturday's road game versus the Kings, Brogan Houston of Deseret News Sports on Tuesday.

Utah recalled Jaxson Stauber from AHL Tucson on Tuesday as a potential injury replacement for Ingram. However, head coach Andre Tourigny doesn't expect Stauber to see playing time during the team's upcoming stretch of games. If Ingram is unavailable, Karel Vejmelka will presumably get most of the starts.

