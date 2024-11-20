Connor Ingram Injury: Dealing with upper-body injury

Utah announced Wednesday that Ingram is dealing with an upper-body injury and is considered day-to-day.

Ingram started Monday's home game against the Capitals but was pulled in the second period after he allowed four goals on 13 shots en route to the loss. His injury may have contributed to his struggles and early removal from the game, and he's remained in Utah to be further evaluated while the team prepares for a four-game road trip that begins Thursday in Boston. It's unclear whether the 27-year-old will rejoin the team before the final game of the road trip, which will be in Montreal on Tuesday, but Karel Vejmelka will likely see increased playing time in Ingram's absence, while Jaxson Stauber was recalled from AHL Tucson on an emergency basis Wednesday.