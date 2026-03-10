Connor Ingram Injury: Exits after collision
Ingram (upper body) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Avalanche, Mark Spector of Sportsnet reports.
Ingram was hurt on a collision in the crease that saw Nathan MacKinnon receive a major penalty and game misconduct. Ingram allowed two goals on 17 shots prior to his injury, which puts the Oilers in a tough spot as the struggling Tristan Jarry will take over the top goaltending job while Ingram is sidelined. It's not yet clear if Ingram will be able to accompany the Oilers for the rest of their road trip, which ends with a back-to-back featuring games in Dallas on Thursday and in St. Louis on Friday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor Ingram See More
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, March 82 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout2 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week4 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week6 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week11 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor Ingram See More