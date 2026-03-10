Connor Ingram headshot

Connor Ingram Injury: Exits after collision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Ingram (upper body) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Avalanche, Mark Spector of Sportsnet reports.

Ingram was hurt on a collision in the crease that saw Nathan MacKinnon receive a major penalty and game misconduct. Ingram allowed two goals on 17 shots prior to his injury, which puts the Oilers in a tough spot as the struggling Tristan Jarry will take over the top goaltending job while Ingram is sidelined. It's not yet clear if Ingram will be able to accompany the Oilers for the rest of their road trip, which ends with a back-to-back featuring games in Dallas on Thursday and in St. Louis on Friday.

Connor Ingram
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor Ingram See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor Ingram See More
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, March 8
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, March 8
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
2 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
Author Image
Michael Finewax
2 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
4 days ago
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week
NHL
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
6 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
11 days ago