Connor Ingram Injury: Exits after collision

Ingram (upper body) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Avalanche, Mark Spector of Sportsnet reports.

Ingram was hurt on a collision in the crease that saw Nathan MacKinnon receive a major penalty and game misconduct. Ingram allowed two goals on 17 shots prior to his injury, which puts the Oilers in a tough spot as the struggling Tristan Jarry will take over the top goaltending job while Ingram is sidelined. It's not yet clear if Ingram will be able to accompany the Oilers for the rest of their road trip, which ends with a back-to-back featuring games in Dallas on Thursday and in St. Louis on Friday.